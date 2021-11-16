Manchester is dreaming of a White Christmas

Direct from the West End, “this terrific dose of pure escapism” (The Times) will be lighting up theatres across the UK – with a two week-stop at Manchester’s beautiful Palace Theatre.

Based on the iconic 1954 film of the same name – which starred Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye – this marvellous musical adaptation premiered in July 2000.

Its productions generally have a star cast – it’s 2019 West End production starred none other than Danny Mac!

All these years later, it’s still growing strong, tantalising audiences all over the world ahead of the holiday season.

ATG welcomes you to “join veterans Bob Wallace (Matthew Jeans) and Phil Davis (Dan Burton) as fuelled by love, the all singing, all dancing duo follow the stunning Haynes Sisters, Betty & Judy (Jessica Daley & Emily Langham) to a Vermont lodge for a special Christmas show. Their journey takes a misstep, and their rhythm is thrown off when they discover the lodge happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s old Army General (Duncan Smith) and is in desperate need of their help.”

A tale of love and friendship, White Christmas features the dazzling songs ‘Blue Skies’, ‘Sisters’, ‘Count Your Blessings Instead Of Sheep’, ‘The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing’, ‘I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm’ and the most famous festive song of all, ‘White Christmas’.

Whilst this production was originally supposed to star Sheila Ferguson – former lead singer of the Three Degrees, who I’m hoping to see next year – she is unfortunately no longer able to take part.

Sally Ann Triplett is the lucky actress taking on her role – though having seen the positive reaction to her casting on Twitter, it appears that we are the lucky ones!

Directed by Ian Talbot OBE – based on the original direction by acclaimed Curve artistic director Nikolai Foster (Annie) and two-time Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear CBE (Mary Poppins) – this musical is set to be the perfect Christmas treat.

So, wrap up warm, down some eggnog, and make a trip to the Palace Theatre later this month, where White Christmas plays from 22nd November until 4th December – with two final stops in Plymouth and Edinburgh, taking the musical into the new year.