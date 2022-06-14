Rodney Rock The Peer Hat

A storm had just passed when I set off to go see Rodney, XUP and Bambi and Thumper at The Peer Hat. Still slightly dazzled from completing job interview applications, I set off to review the wonderful array of sounds and embrace my inner journalist.

Having just missed the openers Bambi and Thumper – an electronic duo on their first excursion out of home turf in 1520 studios – my night kicked off with XUP, a one-gal show who played bass and used added drums beats. The sound was somewhat reminiscent of 80s Manchester post-punk bands, sonically dark and experimental.

Before Rodney even started, I was informed that I couldn’t hang around downstairs in the venue as I would ruin the apparent surprise that was to happen at some point in the show. Because of this I waddled upstairs and just had a breather before the procession began.

Things finally kicked off with the band playing strange, discordant synthy sounds with crazy effects on the vocal; this seemed like it was going to be as post-punk as it can get. The first song was composed of strange droning harmonies – some Fat White Family vibes on this one. At one point an alien UFO sounding synth started to leak into the song, adding further dynamics and depth to the performance. The next song had a more constant energy and feel about it, even reminding me of local band Go-Chi-Minh. However, before I could bat an eyelid, the song progressed into a spectacle of the band’s guitarist giving birth to another band member, who was covered in blood!

During the next song the singer came off the stage and sang to me about wanting a sex friend (I felt flattered to say the least). The band were constantly changing instruments with one another, from guitars to drums and so on, which I found interesting. Next, I enjoyed a song with the phrase “shove your head up my ass” which was emotive yet abrasive.

I was also equally flattered when the band invited me and about 10 others on to the stage to join them for a song, this band truly has no borders! This song got extremely experimental, reminding me of the live shows of Syd Barrett era Pink Floyd. The tune seemed to start going into an art rock vibe, with some of the members joining the audience for both a fun mix of dance and destruction. It was so interactive that I even got to scream some inaudible melodies into the microphone for a few seconds!

What a great experimental show, you can see Rodney play next at the Sweetface Magazine issue 3 launch party on 25th June.

Photos by Fionnuala Durkan.