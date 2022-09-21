jaydarcy
Vincent Simone tangos into the Lowry

Following a string of successful tours with Flavia Cacace, Vincent Simone is embarking on his first ever solo tour, Tango Passions – with a date at the Lowry
Strictly Come Dancing’s original Italian stallion (you hear that, Giovanni and Graziano?), Vincent Simone, is currently touring the UK with his first ever solo tour, Tango Passions!

Tango Passions showcases the beauty and passion of the art form that is the Argentine Tango.

Although his dance partner of over 25 years, Flavia Cacace, has retired from performing, Vincent wants to continue to bring his passion and love for the Tango to the stage and will be joined by Argentine Tango specialist Paula Duarte – his leading lady.

Born into a family of professional dancers, Vincent, from the Puglia region of Italy, began teaching dance from the age of twelve. He moved to Guildford, Surrey, aged 17, to continue teaching.

Vincent and Flavia won numerous Ballroom, Latin and Argentine Tango competitions before joining the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing in 2006 as professional dancers.

Vincent appeared in seven series of Strictly and reached the final in 2008 with pop star Rachel Stevens. After leaving the show, he went on to co-create, choreograph and star in numerous productions with Flavia, including Midnight Tango, Dance ’til Dawn, The Last Tango, and Tango Moderno – all of which toured the UK. They also completed two successful West End runs and received two Olivier Award nominations.

Vincent wants to share the raw, intimate and authentic art of the Argentine Tango with his audiences, taking them on a journey through its history.

The event will feature music from Astor Piazzolla and Gotan Project.

Tango Passions plays at the Lowry (Quays Theatre) on Sunday 25th September and tours the UK until early November, before resuming in early March 2023 and until early April.

For more Strictly content, check out our reviews of Him & Me (starring Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice), Burn The Floor (starring Kevin Clifton), This is Me (starring Giovanni Pernice), Remembering the Oscars (starring Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara), and I Am Here (starring Oti Mabuse) – and our interview with Johannes Radebe. The first three shows all come from Strictly Theatre Company, who are also the producers of Tango Passions.

