The Lowry transports us from Salford to Bombay

Brand-new musical Bombay Superstar has been labelled, “a retro Bollywood musical,” “a fun VHS generation Bollywood musical,” and “a glittering new story of love and betrayal set in the Golden Age of Bollywood cinema”.

I’m sold!

Based on the films and songs of Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, Bombay Superstar is, at its heart, a love story between a blooming starlet, Laila, and the dashing hero, Sikander. They star together in blockbuster musicals, where heroes wear their hearts on their sleeves and rescue beautiful damsels from the clutches of villains on the mean streets of Bombay.

Laila and Sikander’s passion is ignited secretly between the pop and disco numbers. Soon, the boundaries between what is real and what is imaginary start to blur. When the deceit is unmasked, the intensity of their emotions threatens to burn everything in the city of hope and dreams. Will there be a happily ever after for the star-crossed lovers?

Set to a sizzling soundtrack of iconic Bollywood songs from the 70s and 80s, with a cast of 11, live music and vibrant costumes, Bombay Superstar brings the riot of colour, music, romance, and melodrama from the Bollywood big screen flamboyantly to life on stage.

The original Bollywood songs are courtesy of Sereama Plc., whilst new songs are hailed by Robby Khela, and musical direction is by Hinal Pattani.

Bombay Superstar is the 50th show from Phizzical, who create bold, adventurous work which brings new perspectives to South Asian stories, challenges the status quo, and empowers the next generation of theatre makers. Bombay Superstar comes to Manchester alongside a fine selection of South Asian theatre.

Bombay Superstar runs at The Lowry (Quays Theatre) from November 8 to 12, before heading to MAST Mayflower Studios from November 15 to 19 – the final stop of its UK tour.