The Lowry is visited by Santa Claus this Christmas

Greater Manchester and Chester have hosted quite a few premieres this year, such as the European premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire (which nobody was allowed to review), the world premiere of The Book Thief, the world premiere of The Time Traveller’s Wife, and the European premiere of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Now, The Lowry is set to host two huge premieres over the holidays. The regional premiere of the National Theatre’s The Ocean at the End of the Lane (based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name) will be playing at the Lyric Theatre, whilst the Quays Theatre will be hosting the World Premiere of Claus – The Musical.

Claus is based on The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus by L. Frank Baum (the acclaimed author best-known for The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the stage musical adaptation of which is currently having its Regional Premiere at Curve, Leicester).

Claus follows the titular Santa Claus (or, as we Britons call him, Father Christmas).

“Abandoned as a baby in the magical Forest of Burzee, he is gifted to Necile, a wood nymph, who showers him with love and names him Claus. With a helping hand from the mystical inhabitants of the forest – Fairies, Knooks and Ryls – she teaches him that kindness is the most important lesson of all, a gift that Claus eventually shares with us, as he embarks on a journey to bring the miracle of Christmas to the whole world.”

With spellbinding songs from Andy Collyer, heart-warming storytelling, enchanting sets, and a whole load of festive fun, discover the story of Claus and how he became a man forever in our hearts – and on Christmas Eve, forever in our skies.

How the boy became a man. How the man became a legend.

Claus – The Musical has its World Premiere at The Lowry (Quays Theatre) from December 14 2022 to January 8 2023.