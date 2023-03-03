All abroad Manchester Opera House for a cruise through menopause

No woman wants to experience a sequel to the menopause but a sequel to Menopause the Musical is a very different thing!

Menopause The Musical is a 2001 American musical about four mature women shopping for lingerie at a Bloomingdale’s sale, with lyrics parodying popular music from the baby boomer era to reflect symptoms of the menopause.

Menopause the Musical 2: Cruising Through Menopause fast-forwards five years to catch up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas.

Hot flushes, mood swings, memory lapses and weight gain, Cruising Through Menopause is truly funny, heartfelt and a reassuring look at the “joys” of menopause. When your life is a bumpy ride full of twists and turns, it’s hard to find and keep true friends – but, for these four ladies, the menopause was not the beginning of the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers, and friendships never fail.