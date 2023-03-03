jaydarcy
3rd March 2023

All abroad Manchester Opera House for a cruise through menopause

Menopause the Musical 2 will dock at Manchester Opera House as part of its cruise of the UK – starring Mary Byrne, Jessica Martin, Rebecca Wheatley, and Susie Fenwick
All abroad Manchester Opera House for a cruise through menopause
Photo: Menopause the Musical 2

No woman wants to experience a sequel to the menopause but a sequel to Menopause the Musical is a very different thing!

Menopause The Musical is a 2001 American musical about four mature women shopping for lingerie at a Bloomingdale’s sale, with lyrics parodying popular music from the baby boomer era to reflect symptoms of the menopause.

Menopause the Musical 2: Cruising Through Menopause fast-forwards five years to catch up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas.

Hot flushes, mood swings, memory lapses and weight gain, Cruising Through Menopause is truly funny, heartfelt and a reassuring look at the “joys” of menopause. When your life is a bumpy ride full of twists and turns, it’s hard to find and keep true friends – but, for these four ladies, the menopause was not the beginning of the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers, and friendships never fail.

The all-star cast is made up of Mary Byrne (who came fifth on series seven of The X Factor), Jessica Martin (Copy Cats, Spitting Image, and the original UK casts of Elf the Musical and Big the Musical), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty, Loose Women, and the original UK tour of Menopause the Musical), and West End star Susie Fenwick.

So, all aboard and Menopause the Musical will take you on a trip of self-discovery, love, and friendship, all backed by a soundtrack of hysterical parodied hits!

 

Menopause the Musical plays at Manchester Opera House for one night only (March 7) and tours the UK until June 18.

Jay Darcy

Jay Darcy

Theatre Editor. Instagram & Twitter: @jaydarcy7. Email: [email protected]

More Coverage

Ariana DeBose does the thing at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose does the thing at the London Palladium

Multi-award-winning musical theatre star Ariana DeBose will be making her long-awaited return to the stage (and her West End debut) at the London Palladium
Manchester Opera House prepares for a massacre

Manchester Opera House prepares for a massacre

Death Drop is back with a brand-new story and a killer cast, including Jujubee, Cheryl Hole, Victoria Scone, Kitty Scott-Claus, and LoUis CYfer
Musicals of Manchester: March

Musicals of Manchester: March

Find out what musicals are coming to Manchester this March!
Review: Song From Far Away

Review: Song From Far Away

Song From Far Away, starring Will Young as a man coming to terms with his brother’s death, is not quite moving – and that’s what makes it so special

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR