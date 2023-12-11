Life of Pi review: Bringing India to life through puppetry

A production worthy enough to convince any audience you are living out the story with the characters, Life of Pi offers an immersive experience. Combining striking light production, with picturesque sets and the masterful use of puppets powerfully brings the story to life.

Walking into a theatre adaptation of a Booker Prize novel and an Academy Award-winning movie, it was safe to say that my expectations were high. Therefore, to confidently be able to say that they were substantially exceeded, is a testament to how spectacular the performance really was.

Upon the first glimpse of the production, even the simplest sets were thought out to the most intricate details. The audience could smell the cut-through scents of aromatised Indian spices in the street markets, taste the salty bitterness of the ocean on the boat, and feel the course ruggedness of the tiger’s fur as it prowled convincingly across the stage.

The transitions from one set to another seamlessly transported the hundreds of onlookers from place to place, ensuring the story was constantly engaging. Every attribute on set was attended to by the transport department who perfected the quick changes. Moreover, the sailors’ use of exaggerated movements around the ship’s set made it feel as though I was coasting through the ocean with them.

Despite being an understudy for the role of Pi, Tanvi Virmani delivered an impressive performance as did the rest of the cast, adjusting to her substitution of Subaskaran. Virmani embodied the intensity of emotions throughout the play, from the excitement and curiosity of the zoo to the trepidation and doom of being lost at sea with a tiger as her only form of company.

Pi’s mother, Gita Patel, played by Goldy Natal, personified the emotions of a nurturing Mother, and Ralph Birtwell gave a glimpse of a protective father. All the roles were extraordinarily convincing enough to trick the audience into believing they were truly the side characters of Life of Pi.

The lights and use of projections in the play were a powerfully mesmerising way to create a midnight atmosphere on the ocean, fashioned through an electric blue sky with jewels of stars, and waves of light blue across the sides of the room to create the concept of water.

Moving on to the most spectacular part of the play: the puppets. Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes designed these creatures which became the stars of the show. Their movements were thought through and practised meticulously to look realistic enough to seize every single member of the audience. All eyes were glued to the stage trying to figure out how on Earth they were moving so flawlessly.

Some of the most notable animals included Orange Juice the monkey, whose introduction was swinging across banana trees in India; and of course, Richard Parker, the infamous tiger. Pi and the tiger interacted so effortlessly that you almost forget that it’s a puppet being intricately controlled in such a way that it looks real.

All in all, Life of Pi was the most eye-opening theatrical experience I have ever had, I have never been more impressed by a play’s cast, design, sets, and lights. I would highly recommend people of all ages to watch the show, giving a whole new outlook on the Life of Pi, even when you think you’ve seen it all from the book and the movie.

Life of Pi will be showing at The Lowry until 7 January 2024, and then continuing its tour into 2024 all over the UK!

Written by Larna Grewal