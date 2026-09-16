A dive into Manchester’s Freshers Festival

For many students, navigating the Freshers’ Fair can be a challenge. As an incoming third year, having seen two fairs come and go, I am no stranger to their lengthy, overwhelming ordeal. But I think Manchester’s Freshers Festival is the best – here to offer students an alternative on a larger scale, declaring itself a “one-stop shop” for students looking to become acquainted with university life.

Manchester’s Freshers Festival 2026 is a one-day-only event set to take place on September 26th, offering students the opportunity to kick-start their academic year and discover what Manchester has to offer. Their website boasts the incorporation of live music, career stalls, and brand partnerships as a part of their appeal.

While appealing to students, what makes FF different to the standard Freshers’ Fair?

“Because we operate independently, we can invite major national brands, indie start‑ups, street‑food heroes and entertainment that individual student unions often can’t squeeze into their own fairs. The result: more freebies, more career and lifestyle opportunities, and a party vibe that feels less “orientation week” and more ‘mini‑music‑festival.’” – Freshers Festival Website

What makes FF unique is its ability to help students break out of their typical bubbles, important for me. Rather than limiting the pool of attendees to one university as with the standard freshers’ fair, the festival will open its doors to students studying at five institutions across Manchester, encouraging those studying at UoM, MMU, RNCM, The University of Salford, and The University of Bolton to attend, creating a space to engage with Manchester’s wider student community, something I believe is important.

FF has been involved in over 100 brand collaborations, allowing students to ‘chat with reps, try new products, and unlock exclusive student offers’. The festival has previously joined forces with both local start-ups and leading names such as Meta, MAC Cosmetics, and Google. According to the Freshers Festival Instagram, which has recently included a sneak peek of this year’s brand partnerships, Manchester’s ‘26 partnerships include Nintendo, Monday Haircare, and Hollister.

The festival opens up its stage to sets from DJs and up-and-coming student musicians throughout the day. With Manchester’s infamous music scene, this may be a chance for students to get a feel for one of the city’s cultural highlights.

Aside from entertainment, FF advertises a ‘career kick-start’, providing students with a wide range of career support, including part-time roles, internships, and study abroad opportunities. Previously, the festival has partnered with programmes such as Camp America (which, according to Instagram, is set to be included in Manchester’s ‘26 lineup) and Placed to showcase the diverse range of extracurricular opportunities available to students.

The festival claims to be home to the UK’s ‘biggest student welcome events’, and while events have taken place in London and Glasgow for several years now, FF has only extended to Manchester as of last year. With only one year under its belt, it is still relatively new to Manchester’s freshers scene.

Address: Manchester Central, Exchange Hall, Petersfield, M2 3GX

https://freshersfestival.com/freshers-festival-manchester/