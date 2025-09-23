A Culinary Guide To Freshers’ Week

If you’re reading this freshers’ guide, then you’re probably beginning a new stage of life, and you want your plate to reflect that. Maybe you’re bulking, going vegan or believe a diet of tallow and raw milk holds all life’s secrets. Heed this advice: hold off for now!

Settling in over the next few weeks, your attention will be split between managing new friendships, exploring what the city has to offer, and sometimes you might even find yourself preparing for the academic year ahead. Your immune system will be working overtime, and it needs all the help it can get.

Navigating freshers’ and the first week of university requires a massive amount of energy, so don’t waste it stressing over what’s for tea. At the same time, don’t fall victim to the take-away trap, spending half your loan within the first month on artisanal burgers and hand-crafted chicken wings.

Here is a meal-by-meal plan to keep you fuelled for the hectic times ahead.

Breakfast

The most important meal of the day, according to some, and the easiest to get stuck on.

While a fry-up every morning might sound appealing, keep in mind you’ll be doing it all yourself, not to mention cleaning the mess after. Ideally, you want a quick and tidy injection of energy for the day – cereal or toast may seem basic, but will do the job and allow you to get out as quickly as possible. It doesn’t hurt to have some instant coffee lying around, either.

Also, this is a good time to stress the importance of washing up as soon as you finish eating. No one likes a messy flatmate, and if you don’t want to do it now, you definitely won’t want to later.

Lunch

By this time, you’ll probably be on campus, where there are a few options to buy a quick bite, so don’t worry about packing a sandwich every day. If you’d rather have something homemade, however, there are microwaves in the Main Library, the Albert Gilbert building, and the Students’ Union; just make sure to get there early, as by 1pm they tend to get busy. This can be the best meal to add a bit of creativity to your cooking: for inspiration, The Mancunion already has plenty of recipes online.

Dinner

Often, most student kitchens will be busiest after six. This is when a hungry swarm descends, only to find they’re woefully unprepared for the task at hand. Don’t be one of those people! This Freshers’ shopping guide will make sure you stand out.

At the end of the day, having something basic but filling is more important than a masterpiece that takes blood, sweat, and tears. There’s no shame in having baked potatoes and fish fingers every evening, although for those craving something more exciting, knowing how to batch cook is an essential skill.

Other tips:

Don’t stress over getting your five-a-day: if you weren’t eating two kilos of spinach and kale a week at home, don’t fool yourself now. Do make sure to eat at least something from the soil, though. A good trick is to eat carrots or fruit as a snack. Yes, you risk becoming the mum of your friend group, but after 48 hours of eating solely beige food, you might be surprised how much your body appreciates it.

Be realistic about what you can cook. If you don’t have a can opener yet, don’t bulk buy ten tins of tuna! If you’ve never caramelised onions before, this is not the time.

Frozen food will be your saving grace. Always keep a bag of peas in the freezer to add colour to your plate and reduce swelling on an injury. Some days you’ll only have the energy to defrost a batch of oven chips and a sausage roll, so make sure your freezer is stocked.

Ultimately, Freshers’ Week is about finding out what’s best for you. Some of these tricks will be more useful than others, and some not at all – don’t be afraid to pick and choose. Just remember the age-old adage: you’re not you when you’re hungry.