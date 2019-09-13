Manchester’s best cruelty free hair and beauty salons

Looking and feeling your best shouldn’t have to damage your conscience, but navigating the vegan and cruelty free beauty scene can be a tricky task, especially when moving to a new city.

With a quarter of millennials now identifying as either vegan or vegetarian, this way of life is becoming increasingly mainstream.

Manchester boasts an impressive list of hair and beauty salons that comply with PETA standards, offering entirely vegan services and allowing all your beauty wishes to be granted with zero guilt.

EcoHair

As one of Manchester’s first organic hair salons, EcoHair offers an impressive selection of treatments. From cutting to colouring, this salon comes highly recommended for their relaxed and friendly atmosphere whilst still providing a professional service and great results.

All of the products that they use on your hair, from colouring to Olaplex, are totally vegan and cruelty free, as well as being organic and free from any damaging ingredients.

If you’re looking for a discounted price, they offer an off-peak rate on all colour services on Tuesdays and Wednesdays of 10% and 20% respectively. They also offer a last-minute discount of 10% if you book within one hour of the appointment time.

Additionally, EcoHair are offering Mancunion readers a 10% discount off all services! Just mention The Mancunion when booking an appointment.

Uplift Organic Hair

All of the products used at Uplift Organic Hair are from Organic Colour Systems, who pride themselves on using the maximum amount of organic ingredients and the minimum amount of chemicals. This allows you to achieve your perfect colour without the unnecessary harsh ingredients that can damage your hair in the process. It also means no nasty smells filling the salon.

Again, all products here are vegan, as well as being ethically sourced and processed in order to protect the environment. With very reasonable prices, why not choose organic haircare?

Vox Hairdressing

In true Northern Quarter style, Vox Hairdressing’s impressive aesthetic is reason enough to visit. Its cool and quirky interior is the perfect backdrop for the creation of your new ‘do’.

The salon exclusively uses Kevin Murphy colour and styling products, known not only for their luxury quality, but also for their ethos. The products come in environmentally friendly packaging and use natural ingredients. Book now to enjoy a 10% discount for new customers and let Vox Hairdressing take care of the rest.

Kokoa

After suffering from sensitive skin for years, the owner of Kokoa spent her time at university mixing and testing natural ingredients in search of the perfect product. Now, she has a full natural and vegan skincare range, as well as a salon in Altrincham stocking all of her products. The salon offers treatments such as nails, facials and massages, as you relax in their leafy green haven.

Makeup Manchester

Although not totally vegan, this makeup studio offers some vegan and cruelty-free services. You can opt to go cruelty-free across all of their makeup lessons and courses, as well as their going-out glam and bridal services. Here, their makeup technicians offer a selection of courses to pass on their wisdom or you can allow them to create your perfect makeup look for an event.

Using high-quality brands such as Charlotte Tilbury and Urban Decay means there’s no reason not to choose cruelty-free! They also offer a student discount, so be sure to book if you’re in need of help to create the perfect look for all your freshers’ events.