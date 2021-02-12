Manchester Forecast

Photo: DarkmoonArt_de @ Pixabay
Horoscopes: week commencing February 8th

Written on . Posted in Horoscopes

Ru Paul’s Drag Race is back with season 13! So to celebrate, why not find out which iconic quote from the show perfectly matches your star sign…

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20 Capricorn Icon

“By the power vested in me…by me…” – this line and your big ego are a match made in heaven!

 

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19 Aquarius Icon

“No T, no shade, no pink lemonade” – you are incredibly friendly, there’s never a bitterness behind your comments.

 

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20 Pisces Icon

“This is not ‘RuPaul’s Best Friends Race” – as clingy as you are, you need to remember that you can’t be liked by everyone all the time!

 

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20 Aries Icon

“I have a master’s degree in fierce” – let it never be said that you have a small ego!

 

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20Taurus Icon

“It’s okay to fall down. Get up, look sickening, and make them eat it!” – your work ethic is so good, if you’re down, it’s never for long.

 

Gemini May 21 – June 21

Gemini Icon

“I’m not going to panic because I don’t do that anymore. It’s going to be okay” – despite your confidence, you can be prone to nerves. Don’t let it get you down.

 

Cancer June 22 – July 22

Cancer Icon

“I feel like you’re being sabotaged by your inner saboteur” – sometimes, you are so self-absorbed that you can be your own worst enemy. Don’t get sucked in!

 

Leo July 23 – Aug 22

Leo Icon

“I tend to think that emotions are for ugly people” – you are great with people, but not so great with emotions.

 

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21

Virgo Icon

“That is the key to navigating this life—don’t take it too seriously. That’s when the party begins” – you are so well grounded that everyone comes to you for advice.

 

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22

Libra Icon

“Don’t get bitter, just get better” – you don’t always deal with emotions well, but channel the bad thoughts into good ones!

 

 

