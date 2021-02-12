Horoscopes: week commencing February 8th
Ru Paul’s Drag Race is back with season 13! So to celebrate, why not find out which iconic quote from the show perfectly matches your star sign…
Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20
“By the power vested in me…by me…” – this line and your big ego are a match made in heaven!
Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19
“No T, no shade, no pink lemonade” – you are incredibly friendly, there’s never a bitterness behind your comments.
Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20
“This is not ‘RuPaul’s Best Friends Race” – as clingy as you are, you need to remember that you can’t be liked by everyone all the time!
Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20
“I have a master’s degree in fierce” – let it never be said that you have a small ego!
Taurus Apr 21 – May 20
Gemini May 21 – June 21
Cancer June 22 – July 22
“I feel like you’re being sabotaged by your inner saboteur” – sometimes, you are so self-absorbed that you can be your own worst enemy. Don’t get sucked in!
Leo July 23 – Aug 22
Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21
“That is the key to navigating this life—don’t take it too seriously. That’s when the party begins” – you are so well grounded that everyone comes to you for advice.
Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22
“Don’t get bitter, just get better” – you don’t always deal with emotions well, but channel the bad thoughts into good ones!
