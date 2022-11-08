Manchester Opera House is having a custard pie fight

The UK’s first ever touring production of Bugsy Malone is coming to the Manchester Opera House this November. Paul Williams’ iconic musical is a family-friendly story about rival gangs in prohibition-era New York, renowned for its young and talented cast.

The Sunday Times has already described this new production as “an infectiously joyous staging.” Both comedic and romantic, Bugsy Malone is a “whomping big crowd-pleasing hit” (The Times) that caters to any musical lover.

Expect to be transported to a world of glamour, showgirls, speakeasies, and plenty of custard pies. With memorable tracks such as ‘My Name Is Tallulah,’ ‘Fat Sam’s Grand Slam’, and the hauntingly beautiful ‘I’m Feeling Fine,’ there’s nonstop fun for those both familiar and unacquainted with Alan Parker’s 1976 film, which cast Jodie Foster and Scott Baio into the limelight.

The film was first turned into a stage musical in 1983, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Tallulah. The cast featured only children but had adults provide the vocals offstage. In 1983, the National Youth Music Theatre mounted an all-youth version, It premiered at the Queens Theatre, with a cast of 40, lead by Sheridan Smith and including Jamie Bell. It was revived at the Lyric Hammersmith in 2015 and again in 2016. It is this revival which is currently touring the UK.

Follow Bugsy and friends through their scrapes and curtain calls in this show-stopping revival which is bound to have you on your feet when the curtain falls.

Bugsy Malone is at Manchester Opera House from November 8 to 12 – and tours the UK until late February 2023.