pipcarew
8th November 2022

Manchester Opera House is having a custard pie fight

The stage musical adaptation of the hit film Bugsy Malone is coming to Manchester Opera House as part of its first ever UK tour
Manchester Opera House is having a custard pie fight
Photo: Bugsy Malone

The UK’s first ever touring production of Bugsy Malone is coming to the Manchester Opera House this November. Paul Williams’ iconic musical is a family-friendly story about rival gangs in prohibition-era New York, renowned for its young and talented cast.

The Sunday Times has already described this new production as “an infectiously joyous staging.” Both comedic and romantic, Bugsy Malone is a “whomping big crowd-pleasing hit” (The Times) that caters to any musical lover.

Expect to be transported to a world of glamour, showgirls, speakeasies, and plenty of custard pies. With memorable tracks such as ‘My Name Is Tallulah,’ ‘Fat Sam’s Grand Slam’, and the hauntingly beautiful ‘I’m Feeling Fine,’ there’s nonstop fun for those both familiar and unacquainted with Alan Parker’s 1976 film, which cast Jodie Foster and Scott Baio into the limelight.

The film was first turned into a stage musical in 1983, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Tallulah. The cast featured only children but had adults provide the vocals offstage. In 1983, the National Youth Music Theatre mounted an all-youth version, It premiered at the Queens Theatre, with a cast of 40, lead by Sheridan Smith and including Jamie Bell. It was revived at the Lyric Hammersmith in 2015 and again in 2016. It is this revival which is currently touring the UK.

Follow Bugsy and friends through their scrapes and curtain calls in this show-stopping revival which is bound to have you on your feet when the curtain falls.

 

Bugsy Malone is at Manchester Opera House from November 8 to 12 – and tours the UK until late February 2023.

pipcarew

pipcarew

Pip Carew currently Studies English and Film at the University of Manchester, she enjoys writing (especially in the third person) and Korean cinema

More Coverage

The Lowry transports us from Salford to Bombay

The Lowry transports us from Salford to Bombay

Bombay Superstar, the 50th show from Phizzical and a brand-new musical based on classic Bollywood films, is coming to The Lowry
The Lowry invites you to stay the night (in Jaipur)

The Lowry invites you to stay the night (in Jaipur)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, a new stage adaptation of These Foolish Things by Deborah Moggach OBE FRSL, is heading to The Lowry
Review: The Lion King

Review: The Lion King

The stage adaptation of Disney’s The Lion King is at the Palace Theatre for a four-and-a-half-month residency, as part of its second UK tour
Review: The Cherry Orchard

Review: The Cherry Orchard

Vinay Patel’s sci-fi reimagining of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, which features South Asians in space, is currently orbiting around HOME

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap