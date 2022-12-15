If you’re seeking pleasure this Christmas, come HOME

Cult cabaret superstars Bourgeois & Maurice are back with a spectacular new show that puts the FUN back into our fundamentally pointless existence!

Bourgeois & Maurice are set to return to HOME, one of their favourite venues, just in time for XXXmas. Their new show, Pleasure Seekerss, is packed with whip-smart songs, jaw-dropping outfits, and an eight-foot piñata. The cabaret sees the sinister singing siblings at their hilarious best as they attempt to dedicate their lives to optimism, hedonism and non-stop pleasure. How could they possibly fail?

Join B&M as they bellyflop head-first into a joy jacuzzi, with the hilariously savage wit and unique brand of pop-satire that has made them one of the UK’s most subversive and original musical acts.

Gloriously unhinged yet bizarrely life-affirming, this brand new show is a high-energy homage to hedonism in all its filthy, fabulous glory.

The Mancunion covered B&M’s incredible Insane Animals back in March 2020 – one last hurrah before the world ended. We attended a press event and reviewed the show. If Pleasure Seekers is anything like Insane Animals, you’re in for a treat. Bourgeois & Maurice will simultaneously pleasure you and drive you insane – what more could you possibly want?

Bourgeois & Maurice’s Pleasure Seekers runs at HOME (Theatre 1) from December 16 to 17.