jaydarcy
28th October 2022

Musicals of Manchester: November

Find out what musicals are coming to Manchester this November!
Photo: Bugsy Malone

Manchester has the greatest theatre scene outside of London. There’s numerous theatres, and a diverse selection of theatre (plays, cabaret, etc.), but musicals are, without a doubt, the most popular form of theatre. So here are the musicals coming to Manchester (and Salford) this October!

The Lion King

Palace Theatre

Thursday October 27 2022 – Sunday February 19 2023

“Set against the majesty of the Serengeti Plains and to the evocative rhythms of Africa, Disney’s multi award-winning musical is a unique theatrical experience that you will remember forever.

At its heart is the powerful story of Simba and his epic adventure to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.”

Production shot
Photo: The Lion King

Friendsical

The Lowry (Quays Theatre)

Monday October 31 – Saturday November 5

Friendsical is an original and unique new parody musical inspired by the gang in Friends, the iconic TV show.

When Ross’s wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life… will he end up with his one true love?

With original new songs such as ‘(He’s her) Lobster!’, ‘Richard’s Moustache’, and ‘You’re Over Me, When Were You Under Me?’, the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention! What could possibly go wrong?”

Photo: Friendsical

Cinderella

Hope Mill Theatre

Tuesday November 1 – Sunday December 11

“Glass slippers are so in… Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella the Musical comes to Hope Mill Theatre! This is the European theatrical premiere of the 2013 Broadway musical.

The smart and beautiful young Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and her two stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle. In another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the world. When his scheming advisor Sebastian suggests throwing a ball so the Prince can meet potential brides, Ella and Topher’s different worlds come together. Expect the unexpected in this clever retelling of the beloved fairy tale.”

Cinderella

Bombay Superstar

The Lowry (Lyric Theatre)

Tuesday 8th – Saturday 12th November

“Love and betrayal in the golden age of Bollywood cinema. Laila, a blooming starlet is romanced by the dashing hero Sikandar in the 1970s. They star in blockbuster musicals where heroes wear their hearts on their sleeves and rescue beautiful damsels from the clutches of villains who pave the mean streets of Bombay with gold.

Laila and Sikandar’s passion is ignited secretly between the pop and disco numbers. Soon the boundaries between what is real and what is imaginary start to blur. When the deceit is unmasked, the intensity of their emotions threatens to burn everything in the city of hope and dreams. Will there be a happily ever after for the star crossed lovers?”

Photo: Bombay Superstar

Bugsy Malone

Opera House

Tuesday November 8 – Saturday November 9

“Prohibition era, New York. A city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. The custard pies are flying and Dandy Dan’s gang has gotten the upper hand since obtaining the new-fangled “splurge” gun. Now, Fat Sam and his bumbling buffoons are in real trouble!

Enter Bugsy Malone, a penniless one-time boxer and all-round nice guy. All Bugsy really wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey, but will he be able to resist seductive songstress Tallulah and stay out of trouble long enough to help Fat Sam to defend his business…?

Alan Parker’s world-famous movie which launched the careers of Jodie Foster and Scott Baio, becomes a spectacular theatrical experience for the very first time on tour in this revival of the universally acclaimed Lyric Hammersmith Theatre production. Packed with instantly recognisable songs from Oscar-winner Paul Williams including ‘My Name is Tallulah’, ‘You Give A Little Love’, and ‘Fat Sam’s Grand Slam’, Bugsy Malone is a joyously uplifting masterclass of musical comedy!”

Production shot
Photo: Bugsy Malone
So, there you have it – a splendid selection of marvellous musicals to choose from! Stay tuned for what’s on in December.
Jay Darcy

Jay Darcy

Theatre Editor. Instagram & Twitter: @jaydarcy7. Email: [email protected]

