Drive all night to Leeds Playhouse

The latest artist to see their music turned into a jukebox musical is Roy Orbison. In Dreams, named after Orbison’s song of the same, is having its world premiere at Leeds Playhouse, ahead of a Toronto, Canada transfer.

The musical is written by Canadian writer, playwright and producer David West Read, who also wrote & Juliet, a jukebox musical which uses the music of esteemed songwriter Max Martin. & Juliet had its world premiere in Manchester and has recently closed in the West End; it is set to embark on a UK tour. In Dreams has seen Read reunited with Luke Sheppard, who directed & Juliet.

Read’s other writer credits include the hit Canadian television series Schitt’s Creek, for which he won an Emmy.

Like & Juliet, In Dreams is not a biographical musical; that’s to say, other than using Oribson’s music, it has nothing to do with him.

Set in New Mexico, the story revolves around the former lead singer of a country-rock band, who, at a critical moment in her life, invites her old bandmates to join her for “the party of a lifetime” while keeping her true motivations a secret. In Dreams will take you on a joyous, uplifting, moving journey — a lyrical and comedic exploration of the universal longing for love and connection when facing challenging times.

In the lead role of Kenna is Tony winner Lena Hall, who competed in Legally Blonde: The Musical: The Search for Elle Woods. Whilst she only came seventh, she has gone on to star in the original Broadway casts of Dracula, Tarzan, Kinky Boots, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch (which earned her a Tony) and the original off-Broadway cast of Bat Out of Hell. Onscreen, she is known for All My Children, Nature Cat, and Snowpiercer.

The male lead, Ramsey, is played by three-time WhatsOnStage nominee Oliver Tompsett, who we interviewed before the world premiere of Read’s previous musical, & Juliet. He has appeared in the original West End casts of Our House, Wicked, and Rock of Ages. He is also known for We Will Rock You and, most recently, Pretty Woman – named after Orbison’s ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’ and features the track in the curtain call.

Television actress Sian Reese-Williams (Emmerdale, Holby City, Hidden) plays Jane. Donovan is played by Noël Sullivan, who won Popstars as a member of Hear’Say, before starring in the original UK tours of Fame, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Manuel Pacific (Ride, Find Me in Paris) plays Oscar. Nicole is played by Gabriela Garcia, who starred in the original West End cast of In the Heights and West Side Story at the Royal Exchange Theatre – which we reviewed. Alma Cuervo, who starred in the original casts of Titanic and On Your Feet!, plays Ana Sofia. George is played by Richard Trinder (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2). Leon Craig, who played a drag queen in the original US cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and is known for his many pantomime dame appearances, is out of drag in his role of Tom.

The cast is completed by Hannah Ducharme, Mark Peachey, Pablo Gómez Jones, and Fabiola Ocasio.

Expect to hear many of Orbison’s classics, such as ‘I Drove All Night’, ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’, ‘Only the Lonely’, ‘You Got It’, and, yes, ‘In Dreams’.

In Dreams began its run at Leeds Playhouse (Courtyard Theatre) on July 3 2023. It plays there until August 5, ahead of a transfer to the Ed Murvish Theatre in Toronto, Canada from September 26 to November 12 2023.